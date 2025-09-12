Swiss Bank UBS Cuts Natural Gas Price Forecast
According to UBS, Liquefied Natural Gas (%LNG ) capacity is likely to outpace demand growth, exerting downward pressure on prices in the medium-term.
As such, UBS is forecasting that the price of natural gas will decline to ~$13 U.S. per mmBtu in 2025, to $11.50 U.S. in 2026, and $10.50 U.S. in 2027.
By 2030, UBS sees natural gas prices falling as low as $8 U.S.
The new forecast puts UBS broadly inline with the consensus estimate among commodity analysts, which assumes a 30% decline in natural gas prices to $9 U.S. per mmbtu by 2027 and staying flat through 2030.
In its report, the Swiss bank singled out several energy companies that could be impacted by natural gas prices, including %Equinor (NYSE: $EQNR), %Shell (NYSE: $SHEL), and %TotalEnergies (NYSE: $TTE).
The stock of UBS has risen 35% this year to trade at $40.90 U.S. per share in New York.
