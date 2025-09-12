Brazil's Services Sector Expands In July, Momentum Remains Moderate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economy showed steady progress in July as the services sector recorded another month of growth, signaling resilience in domestic demand despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop.
Service activity rose 0.3 percent month-on-month, slightly below the previous 0.4 percent but still marking a positive trajectory. On a yearly basis, the sector expanded 2.8 percent, matching June's pace and underscoring consistent but measured improvement.
Services account for nearly 70 percent of Brazil's GDP, making the sector a key barometer of the country's overall economic health.
The modest monthly increase suggests household and corporate demand is holding up, supported by cooling inflation seen in August, when consumer prices eased to 5.13 percent year-on-year.
Analysts note that disinflation could offer consumers more breathing space heading into the second half of the year, though wage gains remain fragile and external financial conditions continue to weigh on credit growth.
The steady annual performance points to resilience in services linked to technology, logistics, and financial activities, even as discretionary spending areas face pressure.
With July's retail sales slipping 0.3 percent month-on-month but rising 1.0 percent year-on-year, today's service data reinforces the picture of an economy where demand is advancing in pockets rather than broadly across sectors.
Attention now turns to upcoming mid-month IPCA -15 inflation data and August activity figures, which will provide more clarity on whether the consumer and services recovery is gaining strength.
For policymakers, the combination of easing price pressures and steady services growth strengthens the case for cautious monetary easing, though currency volatility and weak foreign exchange flows remain limiting factors.
Overall, the July service sector results show that Brazil's economy continues to expand, but at a moderate pace that leaves it sensitive to global conditions and domestic policy choices.
