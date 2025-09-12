U.S. Inflation Expectations Rise As Consumer Sentiment Weakens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fresh U.S. data from September 12 showed inflation expectations ticking higher while consumer confidence slipped, underscoring persistent household concerns despite a resilient economy.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 55.4 in September from 58.2 in August, missing forecasts of 58.2. The decline reflects greater caution among households as price pressures remain elevated and labor markets show signs of strain.
Current conditions eased slightly to 61.2 from 61.7, while consumer expectations dropped to 51.8 from 55.9. Inflation expectations also moved higher.
One-year expectations held at 4.8 percent, while five-year expectations jumped to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent, above the 3.4 percent consensus. The uptick highlights lingering concerns that inflation may remain sticky even as wholesale and producer prices moderate.
Policy and Market Implications
The results come just a day after CPI data showed consumer prices rising 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, with annual inflation climbing to 2.9 percent.
Core CPI held at 3.1 percent year-on-year. Combined with today's survey figures, the data point to a complicated environment for the Federal Reserve as it prepares for its September meeting.
Higher long-term inflation expectations may reinforce caution at the Fed, limiting the scope for aggressive rate cuts even as jobless claims rise and real earnings soften.
Markets now expect policymakers to proceed carefully, balancing the need to support growth with the risk of undermining inflation credibility.
For households, the combination of falling sentiment and rising inflation expectations suggests consumption may come under pressure in the months ahead.
Investors will closely watch next week's retail sales report and the Fed's policy decision for further guidance on how the central bank navigates this fragile balance.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 55.4 in September from 58.2 in August, missing forecasts of 58.2. The decline reflects greater caution among households as price pressures remain elevated and labor markets show signs of strain.
Current conditions eased slightly to 61.2 from 61.7, while consumer expectations dropped to 51.8 from 55.9. Inflation expectations also moved higher.
One-year expectations held at 4.8 percent, while five-year expectations jumped to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent, above the 3.4 percent consensus. The uptick highlights lingering concerns that inflation may remain sticky even as wholesale and producer prices moderate.
Policy and Market Implications
The results come just a day after CPI data showed consumer prices rising 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, with annual inflation climbing to 2.9 percent.
Core CPI held at 3.1 percent year-on-year. Combined with today's survey figures, the data point to a complicated environment for the Federal Reserve as it prepares for its September meeting.
Higher long-term inflation expectations may reinforce caution at the Fed, limiting the scope for aggressive rate cuts even as jobless claims rise and real earnings soften.
Markets now expect policymakers to proceed carefully, balancing the need to support growth with the risk of undermining inflation credibility.
For households, the combination of falling sentiment and rising inflation expectations suggests consumption may come under pressure in the months ahead.
Investors will closely watch next week's retail sales report and the Fed's policy decision for further guidance on how the central bank navigates this fragile balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment