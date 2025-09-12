European Inflation Steady As UK Growth Stalls On Industrial Weakness
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fresh data from September 12 highlighted diverging trends across Europe, with inflation in Germany, France, and Spain holding near expectations while the UK economy showed signs of stagnation amid weak industrial output and trade imbalances.
Eurozone Inflation Snapshot
Germany's consumer price index rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, in line with forecasts but well below July's 0.3 percent gain. Year-on-year inflation came in at 2.2 percent, up from 2.0 percent and consistent with consensus.
Harmonized measures (HICP) also posted 0.1 percent MoM and 2.1 percent YoY, confirming steady price pressures. France reported flat inflation momentum. The CPI rose 0.4 percent month-on-month and 0.9 percent year-on-year, unchanged from July.
The harmonized index increased 0.5 percent on the month and 0.8 percent annually, pointing to subdued inflation dynamics. Spain's CPI held steady at 2.7 percent year-on-year, with no change in monthly prices.
Across the bloc, Eurostat's core inflation reading stood at 2.4 percent year-on-year, slightly above July's 2.3 percent, showing that underlying pressures remain sticky even as headline figures stabilize.
United Kingdom: Stalling Momentum
The UK economy delivered a flat GDP reading for July, unchanged month-on-month and in line with expectations. On an annual basis, growth slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.
The services index expanded 0.4 percent, but weakness in manufacturing and industry offset gains. Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month and managed only a 0.1 percent rise annually, both missing forecasts.
Manufacturing output fell 1.3 percent on the month and rose just 0.2 percent year-on-year, highlighting persistent stress in the sector. Construction offered only mild support, growing 0.2 percent in July.
The UK trade deficit widened to £22.24 billion, larger than expectations, with non-EU trade gaps still significant. Combined with stagnating output, the data underline the fragile state of the UK economy as it struggles to balance services resilience with industrial decline.
Outlook
For the euro area, inflation holding steady strengthens expectations that the European Central Bank will keep rates unchanged in the near term.
In the UK, flat growth and weak industrial performance increase pressure on policymakers to address competitiveness while managing inflation expectations, which climbed to 3.6 percent in September from 3.2 percent.
