Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Warns Mexico: Raising Car Tariffs Could Spark Retaliation


2025-09-12 03:14:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has publicly warned Mexico to drop a plan that would sharply increase tariffs on imports from countries without special trade deals, especially hitting Chinese-made cars and goods.

Mexico says these new tariffs-covering up to $52 billion in imports including cars, steel, and electronics-would help local factories against what officials call an“invasion” of cheaper Asian products.

China argues this move is unfair, clearly motivated by U.S. pressure, and promises retaliatory trade measures if Mexico moves ahead.

Chinese brands have quickly grabbed about 20% of new car sales in Mexico since 2022, and Chinese carmakers have committed over $7 billion in investments for Mexican plants.

If the tariff passes, Mexican dealerships may see immediate price hikes on many vehicles, and consumers will have fewer affordable options-possibly shifting buying patterns and job prospects in the country's growing auto industry.



The Mexican government wants to boost domestic jobs and protect its own manufacturers from global overcapacity after a surge of imports.

Yet, this protectionist move puts Mexico between two giants: the U.S. wants to curb Chinese industry globally, while China hopes to keep markets open.

China already clashed with the U.S. over trade and now signals it will defend its interests forcefully with Mexico, potentially punishing Mexican exporters or investors if tariffs go ahead.

The story behind this standoff is about more than cars. It is about the challenges smaller economies face when caught between major powers reshaping the global trading system.

As Mexico tries to balance ties with both the U.S. and China, any misstep could disrupt trade flows, industrial investment, and consumer prices far beyond its borders.

The outcome will shape not just what Mexican drivers pay for their next car, but could set a new precedent for the world's shifting trade alliances.

MENAFN12092025007421016031ID1110055228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search