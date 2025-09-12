The Rock To Headline Wrestlemania 2027 In Saudi Arabia? Saudi Partners Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal

Following reports that WWE will host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Saudi partners are eager to headline the event with a main match featuring Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson against either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

Negotiations and Financial Stakes

In the latest newsletter update, journalist Dave Meltzer shared new insights on the ongoing negotiations.“Sources close to the General Entertainment Authority, led by Turki Alalshikh, confirmed this week that the event is officially confirmed,” Meltzer wrote.“They also indicated that talks with The Rock are progressing well, and the deal appears to be nearing completion. However, WWE insiders involved in the discussions have yet to confirm these details. It seems that the final show payment will hinge significantly on whether The Rock agrees to headline.”

Potential Dream Matches and Storylines

The proposed main event matches have been long-anticipated storylines on WWE television. The potential clash with Roman Reigns, The Rock's cousin, holds deep significance as it could finally settle the debate over the true“Head of the Table” within the iconic Anoa'i wrestling family. Alternatively, a match against Cody Rhodes would wrap up the“Final Boss” storyline that began last year and recently played out at the Elimination Chamber event, where The Rock's involvement led to John Cena's shocking heel turn against Rhodes.

The Saudi partners' push aligns with earlier reports emphasizing their ambition for WrestleMania 2027 to be the most star-studded wrestling event ever, with the motto“money is no object” guiding their hunt for wrestling's biggest legends. Meltzer also noted that The Rock's payday for this match could be“multiple times that of any wrestler for any event in history,” underlining the extraordinary financial incentive for the TKO Board member.