Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Release Date Announced, Clashes With Jana Nayagan

The release date for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, Parasakthi, has been officially announced through a video. Find out when the movie hits theaters!

From comedy to action hero, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran was a game-changer. It also put him in the 300 crore club! The film was a global hit. His next, Maaraasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, released on the 5th but hasn't seen the same level of success.

After a week, Maaraasi has collected around 49.02 crore in India. Day-wise collections: 13.65 crore (Day 1), 12.1 crore (Day 2), 11.4 crore (Day 3), 4.15 crore (Day 4), 3.2 crore (Day 5), 2.5 crore (Day 6), and 2.02 crore (Day 7). While Amaran earned 114.85 crore in its first week, Maaraasi holds the second-highest first-week collection for Sivakarthikeyan, followed by Don.

Following Amaran's success, Sivakarthikeyan stars in Parasakthi, a film centered around anti-Hindi protests, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Atharvaa, Sri Leela, Ravi Mohan, Abbas, Rana Daggubati, and Prithviraj.

5 years or 10 years – Mari cries; Will Kumaravel go to jail?

With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and produced by Dan Pictures, Parasakthi, made on a 250 crore budget, was expected in 2026. The official release date is now confirmed for January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal.

A video announcement has been released. Parasakthi's release follows Vijay's Jana Nayagan, slated for January 9, 2026. Expectations are high for both films, Jana Nayagan being Vijay's latest and Parasakthi being Sudha Kongara's follow-up to Soorarai Pottru.