Sai Pallavi Outshines Tamil Stars Nayanthara And Trisha With Most Awards In South Indian Industry

Sai Pallavi continues to shine in the South Indian film industry, recently surpassing Tamil stars Nayanthara and Trisha in the total number of awards won. Her remarkable achievements have cemented her position as one of most celebrated actresses.

Awards are the ultimate recognition for actors and actresses. In Tamil cinema, while Nayanthara and Trisha have been leading actresses for years, another actress who debuted 10 years ago has amassed a greater number of awards. Despite having acted in only 15 films, she has received double the number of awards. Let's find out who this young achiever is.

It's none other than Sai Pallavi! She holds the record for winning the most awards within the first 10 years of her film career. Having acted in only 15 films, she has been nominated 47 times and won 28 awards. These awards recognize her performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. In comparison, Nayanthara won only 15 awards in her first 10 years, while Trisha won 19.

Sai Pallavi has won six Filmfare Awards for her roles in Premam, Fidaa, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, Virata Parvam, and Gargi. She has also won three SIIMA Awards for Premam, Love Story, and Amaran. Her list of accolades continues with two Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, two Asianet Film Awards, and two Chennai International Film Festival awards.

The only major award missing from Sai Pallavi's collection is the National Award. She was expected to win it for Gargi, but it narrowly missed. Many anticipate she'll win it for Amaran. With her consistent delivery of quality films and numerous awards, fans celebrate her as the true 'Lady Powerstar'.