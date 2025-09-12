PM Modi's Mother's AI Video By Bihar Congress Sparks BJP Fury, Rahul Faces Heat

A Bihar Congress unit released an AI-generated video showing PM Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, questioning him over alleged 'vote theft' in Bihar. BJP leaders lashed out, calling it an insult to motherhood, while Congress defended it as political satire. Rahul Gandhi also faced sharp backlash.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.