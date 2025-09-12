Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19: BB Sports Day Turns Into Human Scrabble Fun Kunickaa, The 'Energy Vampire'


2025-09-12 03:14:19
Bigg Boss 19 lightened the mood as housemates turned Sports Day into a hilarious Human Scrabble task. Divided into red and blue teams, contestants roasted each other by tagging the 'fake, unhygienic and energy vampire' members, sparking endless laughter and playful banter inside the house.

