Bigg Boss 19: BB Sports Day Turns Into Human Scrabble Fun Kunickaa, The 'Energy Vampire'
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Bigg Boss 19 lightened the mood as housemates turned Sports Day into a hilarious Human Scrabble task. Divided into red and blue teams, contestants roasted each other by tagging the 'fake, unhygienic and energy vampire' members, sparking endless laughter and playful banter inside the house.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment