Bigg Boss 19: BB Sports Day Turns Into Human Scrabble Fun Kunickaa, The 'Energy Vampire'

Bigg Boss 19 lightened the mood as housemates turned Sports Day into a hilarious Human Scrabble task. Divided into red and blue teams, contestants roasted each other by tagging the 'fake, unhygienic and energy vampire' members, sparking endless laughter and playful banter inside the house.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.