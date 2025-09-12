Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tether Unveils New Stablecoin USAT, Appoints Ex-White House Advisor As CEO

Tether Unveils New Stablecoin USAT, Appoints Ex-White House Advisor As CEO


2025-09-12 03:14:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tether unveiled a new U.S.-focused stablecoin, USAT, on Friday and named former White House advisor Bo Hines as its CEO.

Hines, who previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, has been named CEO of Tether U.S. He joined Tether as an advisor in August following a brief tenure at the White House under the Trump administration.

The company said its new stablecoin, USAT, would be regulated under the U.S. GENIUS Act. While Tether's flagship USD Tether (USDT) serves global markets, USAT is specifically designed for businesses and institutions operating within a U.S. regulatory framework.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Upexi Stock Pops Pre-Market, Retail Chatter Surges On Growing Solana Treasury Holdings

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN12092025007385015968ID1110055207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search