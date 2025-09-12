Tylenol Maker Kenvue Met With RFK Jr. In A Bid To Keep OTC Painkiller Off Autism List: Report

Tylenol maker Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reportedly met with the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of treatments causing autism.

According to a Bloomberg report, Kenvue confirmed the meeting with RFK Jr., maintaining that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, does not cause autism.

