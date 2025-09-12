Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tylenol Maker Kenvue Met With RFK Jr. In A Bid To Keep OTC Painkiller Off Autism List: Report

Tylenol Maker Kenvue Met With RFK Jr. In A Bid To Keep OTC Painkiller Off Autism List: Report


2025-09-12 03:14:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tylenol maker Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reportedly met with the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of treatments causing autism.

According to a Bloomberg report, Kenvue confirmed the meeting with RFK Jr., maintaining that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, does not cause autism.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN12092025007385015968ID1110055205

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search