Solana, Hedera, XRP ETF Filings List On DTCC SEC Approval Still Pending

Crypto ETFs are moving closer to potential approval in the U.S., as filings for Hedera (HBAR), Solana (SOL), and XRP ETFs from Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital appeared on the DTCC website Thursday, fueling speculation that the SEC may grant approval soon.

Solana's price rose almost 6% over the last 24 hours, driven by Galaxy Digital (GLXY) snapping up more than two million SOL tokens. Retail sentiment around the altcoin on Stocktwits moved higher within 'bullish' territory with chatter rising to 'high' from 'normal' levels over the past day. One retail trader suggested that the surge in purchases by digital treasury companies (DATs) could be an attempt to accumulate SOL ahead of potential ETF launches.

Hedera's price gained 2.5% over the last 24 hours, but retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in 'bearish' territory. Meanwhile, XRP's price clocked a gain of 1.3% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment also in 'bearish' territory. One trader on the XRP thread noted plans to add the XRP ETF to their 401(k) once the fund launches.

Listing on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website is a routine step in preparing to launch new ETFs and does not indicate regulatory approval. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must still approve the products before trading can begin.

In a post on X, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that while a DTCC listing is a procedural step, most tickers that appear on the system have historically eventually launched. The SEC has repeatedly delayed rulings on altcoin ETFs this year. In August, it postponed its decision on Canary's XRP ETF to a window between October 18 and 23.

The SEC has also delayed approval of Canary's HBAR ETF and postponed decisions on Solana and XRP ETFs filed by Franklin Templeton. Despite the delays, market expectations remain high, with Polymarket showing a roughly 99.7% probability of approval before year-end for Solana's ETF and XRP at 92%.

Read also: Upexi Stock Pops Pre-Market, Retail Chatter Surges On Growing Solana Treasury Holdings

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.