Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Threatened After Shots Fired Outside Her House In Bareilly

In the early hours of Friday morning, around 4:30 am, a disturbing incident unfolded outside the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Shots were reportedly fired near her villa, causing alarm in the quiet Civil Lines area. The incident has since sparked widespread concern and speculation.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

A social media post, written in Hindi, has taken responsibility for the firing. The post has quickly gone viral across various platforms. In it, the alleged perpetrators claim that the attack was in response to what they describe as an insult to revered Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The post issues a stern warning, stating that the firing was just a“trailer,” and threatens more severe consequences if the alleged disrespect continues.

Religious Sentiments at the Core

The post highlights a sensitive issue involving religious sentiments. The individuals behind the message accused Disha Patani of trying to demean Sanatan Dharma, a term often used to refer to the eternal and ancient traditions of Hinduism. They stress that such disrespect towards their saints and deities will not be tolerated.

Authorities Investigate

Local law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the shooting. Security has been tightened around the actress's residence, and police are working to identify and apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, the public and fans of the actress await further updates as the situation develops.