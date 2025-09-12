IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: 6 Key Battles To Watch Out For In Blockbuster Clash

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be their first encounter since the Champions Trophy, setting the stage for exciting key battles.

Team India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The two-arch rivals will lock horns for the first time since their group stage face off in the Champions Trophy this year, where Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets at the same venue where the two teams will meet once again in the Asia Cup this time.

As Team India and Pakistan gear up for the blockbuster clash, let's take a look at key battles to keep an eye on in Dubai.

One of the key battles to watch out for is between the India vice-captain, Shubman Gill, and Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. They have faced off four times in international cricket, with Gill scoring 62 runs and Afridi taking two wickets. Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi have been among not only the exciting talents but also key players for their respective teams in the Asia Cup 2025.

Gill is known for his aggressive batting combined with his elegant strokeplay, while anchoring the innings at the top for Team India. Afridi, on the other hand, has a lethal pace and the ability to swing the ball in both ways. The battle between Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi will likely to be more of a strategic duel, with Gill looking to dominate the strike, while Afridi aims to outsmart the Indian batter with his swing and variations.

Team India pace leader Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's senior-most batter Fakhar Zaman are in a crucial clash, with Bumrah's pinpoint yorkers and swing bowling challenging Zaman's aggressive style of batting. They have met five times in international cricket, with Bumrah conceding 29 runs against Zaman.

Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah has not yet bowled to Fakhar Zaman in T20Is, making the upcoming Asia Cup their first encounter in the shorter format. India's pace spearhead is known for his ability to trouble the batters with his yorkers and deceptive slower deliveries, making his duel with Pakistan batter one of the most anticipated battles in the Asia Cup 2025 clash.

Team India captain Suryakumar, who can play spin, will face off against Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Suryakumar and Nawaz faced off twice in T20Is, with the Indian batter scoring just 10 runs and Pakistan spinner dismissing him once.. Abrar has not yet bowled to Hardik Pandya, making their upcoming encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 a fresh contest to watch.

Suryakumar Yadav's ability to accelerate the innings against spin will be tested, while Mohammad Nawaz, who was considered the 'best spinner' by coach Mike Hesson, will look to contain the Indian captain with tight lines and variations. It has to be noted that Suryakumar has a good record against spin, scoring 881 runs at an impressive average of 58.73 in 61 T20I innings

One of the key battles to watch out for is between Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub. Hardik is expected to continue as Jasprit Bumrah's new-ball partner for the upcoming clash against Pakistan, and since Ayub is an opening batter for Pakistan, he will face the challenge of negotiating Pandya's pace and variations early in the innings.

Hardik Pandya and Saim Ayub have not faced each other in international cricket, making their Asia Cup 2025 encounter a fresh and unpredictable contest. Pandya's experience and ability to use his all-round skills to dominate the game, testing Ayub's technique against pace and variations, while contributing with the bat when needed.

One of the most interesting battles one must look forward to is between Abhishek Sharma and Abrar Ahmed. Two have not yet met in international cricket, making their Asia Cup 2025 encounter a fresh contest. Abhishek is more of an attacking top-order, unleashing firepower with his aggressive strokeplay, while Abrar is known for his skillful wrist and variations.

Abhishek Sharma has a good record against spin in T20Is, amassing 214 runs at an average of 30.57 in 12 innings, while Abrar Ahmed has impressed with his deceptive variations, picking up 23 wickets in 17 matches, making this clash a fascinating battle of aggression versus guile. Sharma's aggressive intent will be tested against Abrar's precision and clever variations.

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to pose a threat to Pakistan's middle-order batters, who consist of Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Nawaz. In the match against the UAE, Kuldeep rattled the hosts' middle order to leave them in a reeling position of 51/7 from 48/4. The spinner will look to replicate the same impact against Pakistan by exploiting their vulnerability to wrist spin.

Yadav has been a trusted bowler for Team India, especially in the middle overs to break the crucial partnerships and put the opposition under pressure, making his role vital in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan.