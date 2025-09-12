Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Makes A Strong Debut On Nasdaq
Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc.'s (BRCB) shares made a strong debut on Nasdaq on Friday, with the company's shares listing at $26.5 apiece.
At the time of writing, Black Rock Coffee Bar's shares were hovering at $25.5 or 28% higher compared to the issue price of $20.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based drive-through-focused coffee chain raised $294.1 million through the initial public offering (IPO), with 14.7 million shares on offer.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment