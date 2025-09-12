Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blackstone-Backed Legence Stock Makes A Weak Nasdaq Debut

Blackstone-Backed Legence Stock Makes A Weak Nasdaq Debut


2025-09-12 03:14:18
Legence Corp.'s (LGN) shares made a weak debut on Nasdaq on Friday, with the company's shares listing at $27 apiece.

At the time of writing, Legence's shares were hovering at $27.16 or 3% lower compared to the issue price of $28.

The Blackstone Inc.-backed (BX) engineering and maintenance services provider raised $728 million through the initial public offering (IPO), with 26 million shares on offer.

Blackstone acquired Legence in 2020, then named Therma Holdings, from private equity firm Gemspring Capital.

