PAK Vs OMAN, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub And Salman Agha Trolled For Golden Ducks In Pakistan's Opener

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Ali Agha had a forgettable outing as they fell for golden ducks in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against debutant Oman at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 12.

After skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, Pakistan posted a respectable total of 160/7 and set up a 161-run target for Oman to chase. Pakistan's batting was kept in check by Oman's disciplined bowling attack, especially Shah Faisal (3/34), Aamir Kaleem (3/31), Shakeel Ahmed (0/17), and Mohammad Nadeem (1/23), who collectively applied pressure with tight spells and timely breakthroughs.

However, Mohammad Haris's brilliant knock of 66 off 43 balls and vital contributions from Fakhar Zaman (23*) and Mohammad Nawaz (19) ensured Pakistan recovered from the early setbacks and reached a competitive total.

Forgettable outing for Saim Ayub and Salman Agha

As Pakistan managed to post a respectable total on the board despite setbacks in the middle overs, losing Sahibzada Farhan (29) and Mohammad Haris for just 13 runs, reducing from 89/2 to 102/3, he twin golden ducks of Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha remained the talking point.

Saim Ayub opened the innings and Farhan at the top and was expected to provide Pakistan with an explosive start, but his stay at the crease was ended sooner than later as he was dismissed for 1-ball duck by Shah Faisal. Ayub attempted to slog off Faisal's full and straight delivery by crouching low, but the ball directly hit the pad, leaving him trapped leg-before wicket.

A wicket gifted Oman got off to the best possible start, trapping Saim Ayub plumb in front of the sticks. ☝️#PAKvOMAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC twitter/0Yf3IwQsGJ

- AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2025

Then, Salman Ali Agha walked in to bat when Pakistan were 102/3 and joined Fakhar Zaman at the crease to carry on the team's innings. The skipper was hoping to form a strong partnership with Zaman in the middle. However, Salman Agha committed a mistake by hitting a full toss off Aamir Kaleem on the first delivery, hoping that it would go for a four, but Hammad Mirza stationed at deep mid-wicket took an easy catch, further denting Pakistan's innings.

After Salman Ali Agha's dismissal, Pakistan were reduced to 120/5 following Hasan Nawaz's dismissal, but a crucial 28-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz stabilized the innings and ensured Pakistan reached a fighting total of 160/7.

Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha trolled

Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha's golden ducks against the Asia Cup debutant invited sharp criticism and trolling from fans on social media, with many questioning their shot selection and temperament in the continental tournament.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans trolled Saim Ayub not only for his shot selection but also for taking the review when the ball had clearly struck him plumb in front, while Salman Ali Agha was criticised for not improving his game and instead attempting an unnecessarily aggressive shot on the very first delivery, which led to his dismissal.

Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha's batting performance came at a time when Pakistan are set to take on Team India in the blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, making their poor start a major talking point ahead of the high-stakes encounter.