5 Huge Surprises WWE Could Unleash On Tonight's Smackdown To Shake Things Up

From shocking heel turns to long-awaited comebacks, WWE SmackDown could deliver moments fans will never forget.

Brock Lesnar's appearance on tonight's SmackDown is already confirmed, and his track record suggests chaos is inevitable. Last week, The Beast interrupted the United States Championship match between John Cena and Sami Zayn, leaving both men destroyed in the ring.

With Cena absent from the blue brand this week, Zayn could once again be in Lesnar's crosshairs. Another brutal attack would not only keep the tension high but also set the stage for a potential singles clash between the two in the near future.

The WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill has all the makings of a show-stealer, but the real drama could come from an unexpected return. Bianca Belair, who has been absent from WWE television for months, might make her comeback tonight.

A shocking heel turn that sees her cost Cargill the title would instantly ignite a heated rivalry. Such a move would reintroduce Belair with maximum impact while shaking up the women's division in a big way.

Randy Orton's scheduled match against Drew McIntyre could be the tipping point for a major character shift. The Apex Predator has already shown signs of reverting to his ruthless ways, and a post-match attack on McIntyre could seal his heel turn.

This would be the perfect moment for Cody Rhodes to make his return, confronting Orton and sparking a feud that fans have been eager to see. The tension between these two would add a fresh layer of intrigue to SmackDown's main event scene.

For weeks, subtle signs have hinted at trouble between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Miscommunications, tense exchanges, and lack of cohesion have fueled speculation about a breakup. Tonight could be the night it finally happens.

Whether through a mid-match walkout or a post-match betrayal, the end of The Street Profits would mark the beginning of Ford's long-anticipated singles run, while Dawkins could also explore a new direction. The split would be a significant shake-up in the tag team division.

Jacob Fatu's singles momentum has slowed since losing the United States Championship, and his current trajectory feels uncertain. A heel turn could be the key to revitalizing his character.

Reuniting with Solo Sikoa's MFT faction would restore his aura as a dominant force and reestablish the group's dominance on SmackDown. This move would not only benefit Fatu but also strengthen the faction's position as a major threat on the blue brand.