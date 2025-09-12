'Charlie Kirk Was Coming...': What Tyler Robinson Told Family Over Dinner Before Fatal Shooting
“The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10. And in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU,” Utah governor Cox said during the press conference on Friday.What shooter's family said
Tyler Robinson had even become more political in the recent years, his family members told investigators, added Cox.Also Read | FBI reveals Charlie Kirk's shooter message before and after the killing
He also said that the shooter's family members discussed how they did not like the Trump ally and his viewpoints – stating that "Kirk was full of hate and was spreading hate."Who is Tyler Robinson
Charlie Kirk's shooter – Tyler Robinson – was arrested on Friday after hours of manhunt. He was identified as a 22-year-old Utah local .
It appears that Robinson's last voter registration date was on July 13, 2021, and his political party is none declared based on public records, reported NBC News.
Robinson had engraved fascists messages on the ammunition he used to shoot at Charlie Kirk.Death penalty for shooter?
Announcing the suspect's arrest on Fox News, Donald Trump also pushed for death penalty.“I hope he's going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did - Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn't deserve this,” the US president said.
Following the fatal shooting, a manhunt was underway to identify and catch the shooter. On September 11, the FBI had released photos of a“person of interest” and sought help from the public, even announcing a $1,00,000 reward for leads on the suspect.Also Read | Who turned in Charlie Kirk's shooter? Trump says his father, minister helped
On Thursday, authorities had recovered a rifle they believe was used to shoot Kirk. Identified as an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action, the rifle was found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the university campus shortly after Kirk was shot on September 10.
