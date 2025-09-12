Karnataka Sets Movie Ticket Prices At ₹200 In All Theatres Rule To Start After Official Notification
This decision, made under the newly amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025, applies to all language films and all theatres, including multiplexes.Movie tickets in Karnataka to cost ₹200 in all theatres
The ₹200 price is exclusive of taxes and will come into effect from the date of final publication in the Official Gazette.
This move comes as part of the government's efforts to make cinema more accessible and to control rising ticket prices, which have been a concern among moviegoers and industry stakeholders alike. The rule aims to balance affordability for audiences while supporting the interests of the local film industry.Also Read | Nostalgia drives restoration of old films, but box office success still elusive
However, some exceptions have been made. The ₹200 cap will not apply to premium, multi-screen cinemas with 75 seats or fewer that offer high-end viewing experiences. These venues may continue to set higher prices.
The decision follows months of discussions and feedback. In July 2025, the state government, using its authority under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964, released draft amendments and invited suggestions from stakeholders. After reviewing all feedback, the amended rules were finalised.
The move has been welcomed by many in the Kannada film industry, who have long advocated for fairer pricing. They argue that Kannada -language films often lose visibility and audience share when ticket prices are too high, especially in comparison to big-budget films in other languages.Also Read | Why direct-to-OTT films are dying-except for Bollywood's big studios
This price regulation is expected to encourage more people to watch local films in theatres and help the industry grow. It also brings relief to regular cinemagoers who have been struggling with the increasing cost of entertainment.
As the new pricing structure prepares to roll out, Karnataka becomes one of the few Indian states to take direct action to regulate cinema ticket prices. The industry and the public now await the official Gazette notification, which will confirm when the ₹200 cap takes effect.
