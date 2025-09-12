ICE Arrest Turns Deadly In Chicago Area As Official Fatally Shoots Man Who Resisted Arrest, Dragged Agent With Car
As per the Department of Homeland Security's official release, the man resisted arrest, attempted to flee the scene and dragged the ICE officer a significant distance with his car.
The deceased – Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez was an illegal immigrant in the US, and had a history of reckless driving and was the target of the enforcement operation, mentioned the DHS in its statement.Also Read | Confusion, anger, relief: Korean engineer tells of week in US ICE detention
ICE officials confirmed the fatal shooting, saying the incident began with“targeted law enforcement activity.”What led to the shooting?
According to the DHS, ICE officers attempted to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez during a vehicle stop when he refused to comply with commands and accelerated their car towards them.
“One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing his own life, the officer fired his weapon,” mentioned the release.
One officer was struck and dragged a significant distance by the car before firing his weapon.Also Read | ICE Raids Unfold in Boston as Trump Signals Crackdown in Chicago
Authorities said the man's date and time of entry into the US remain unknown.FBI helping with investigation
The FBI confirmed it has been informed of the situation and is helping with the investigation.
"The FBI is aware of the incident in Franklin Park and is assisting law enforcement in response," a spokesperson for the Chicago field office told CBS News.
"There is no threat to public safety or further information available at this time."Where is Franklin Park
The village of Franklin Park is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago, near O'Hare International Airport.Also Read | ICE has fined immigrants $6 billion. Now it's coming to collect.
"We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.
