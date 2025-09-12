Dogecoin Pops As First U.S. Memecoin ETF Eyes Friday Debut

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Dogecoin (DOGE) extended weekly gains as traders positioned for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (ticker: DOJE), now expected to hit U.S. markets on Friday, Sept. 12 after a one-day delay.

Earlier in the week, CoinDesk reported DOGE was up ~17% on anticipation of a Thursday launch; FXStreet later said the listing was pushed to Friday. Price hovered near $0.25 in late trading.

The product is being brought to market by REX Shares and Osprey Funds and distributed by Foreside Fund Services under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“'40 Act”).

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas flagged the listing and called it“the first-ever U.S. ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose,” a nod to Dogecoin's origins as a joke coin that gained a massive community.

Regulatory filings show the fund will invest at least 80% of net assets in DOGE or instruments that provide DOGE exposure, with a Cayman subsidiary used for implementation, an approach echoed across the issuer's crypto lineup (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, BONK, TRUMP) in the same trust.

The“meme coin ETF era” framing caught on in derivatives markets, where traders boosted activity into the launch window. FXStreet highlighted a pickup in open interest as DOGE pressed the $0.25 mark and sentiment improved across crypto majors.

Beyond fund hype, an unusual corporate move added to the narrative. CleanCore Solutions, listed on NYSE American as ZONE, said it raised $175,000,420 to build what it calls the“official” Dogecoin treasury with backing from the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.

CleanCore named Elon Musk's longtime attorney Alex Spiro as board chair for the effort; shares slumped more than 50% after the announcement.



Access: DOJE offers a regulated way for U.S. investors to gain DOGE exposure without self-custody, potentially widening the investor base.

Structure: Launching under the '40 Act mirrors the route REX used for other crypto products, avoiding longer '33 Act timelines; the prospectus sets the 80% DOGE exposure target. Precedent: If DOJE attracts steady inflows, expect filings tied to other culture-driven tokens to get fresh attention; several such funds are named alongside DOGE in the same trust.



Final timing and day-one flows: A clean Friday open would cap a volatile week of headlines. Track spreads, creation activity, and whether assets under management build beyond launch-day novelty. Knock-on effects: DOGE's week-long rise into the listing window shows how ETF catalysts can migrate into spot and futures markets; sustained demand is the bigger test.

