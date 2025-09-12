For Trump And Modi, Tariff Optimism Meets Geopolitical Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Donald Trump and Narendra Modi clasp hands, speak of“limitless potential” and declare the strength of their friendship, the optics suggest that the world is about to witness a historic breakthrough in trade relations.

The two leaders have good reasons to project this optimism. Trump, who always loves to be known as a“dealmaker ,” projects confidence even when the underlying negotiations are fraught with difficulty. Modi needs to maintain India's stature as a rising power. For that, India needs Washington's recognition and partnership to demonstrate that New Delhi is an indispensable player in the global order.

Beneath the warm words, sharp disagreements remain. Tariffs , sanctions, and rivalries between great powers all cast a shadow on the future. Under Trump, America has doubled down on tariff diplomacy. Duties as high as 50 percent now fall on Indian imports.

These penalties are tied directly to India's trade with Russia . For Trump, this is not simply about trade imbalances; it is about depriving Moscow of strategic oxygen in its war against Ukraine.

for Modi, the tariffs go against India's foreign policy approach. India's foreign policy of“strategic autonomy” is built on staying independent in global politics. These tariffs seem to challenge that careful balance.

This difference in priorities shows a deeper reality. Summit speeches may sound positive, but trade deals usually involve more than just trade. They reflect politics, power and national interests, too.

Modi's divergence lies in the history of India's foreign policy. Since independence, leaders like Nehru followed a path of nonalignment. Strategically, India didn't want to be trapped in Cold War power blocs. In reality, this meant staying close to Moscow for weapons, energy, and diplomatic support. That legacy still shapes India's approach today.