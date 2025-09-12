USCG Repatriates 66 Aliens Following An Unlawful Voyage Vessel Interdiction In Mona Passage Waters Off Puerto Rico

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 66 aliens to the San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Thursday, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters off Puerto Rico.

The repatriated aliens were transferred to awaiting Dominican Republic Navy authorities, including 48 individuals (41 men and seven women) who claimed to be of Dominican Republic nationality; 16 individuals (13 men and three women), who claimed to be Haitian and two men, who claimed to be Romanian. No minors were identified in this case.

The interdiction occurred Tuesday morning after a Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel in waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez to respond. Once on scene, the crew deployed the cutter's Over the Horizon Boat, which stopped the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the crew safely disembarked all 66 migrants.

“We commend the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection crews for their quick response and seamless coordination, which led to the successful interdiction and safe removal of 66 aliens from a grossly overloaded makeshift vessel,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander.“The Coast Guard remains vigilant alongside our fellow partner in the Caribbean Border Interagency Group to detect and interdict smuggling voyages of any kind before reaching US shores. We will continue to rigorously patrol the Mona Passage to detect and deter irregular, unlawful migration and save lives. To anyone thinking about taking part in an unlawful voyage, don't take to the sea! Individuals may be subject to possible criminal prosecution and or repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided with food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

The United States Coast Guard, along with its Operation Vigilant Sentry partners, maintains a continued presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. Operation Vigilant Sentry's multi-layered approach is designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.

