New Ambassador Of Chile To The OAS Presents Credentials
In his speech, ambassador Pascual said that his country's spirit“will continue to be that of seeking agreements, promoting dialogue, contributing to a climate of respect, and above all, addressing the problems facing the region. Therefore, Chile welcomes and supports the effort to make the OAS a more agile and efficient organization, in line with the demands of our citizens.”
For his part, secretary general Ramdin noted:
“We know that Chile has defended human rights, promoted dialogue, and sought consensus in a difficult hemispheric situation. Its leadership continues to strengthen our efforts to promote peace, justice, and inclusive development.” He also highlighted“his country's ongoing commitment to multilateralism” and expressed his hope of“working closely with you to address the most pressing challenges of our time.”
Ambassador Pascual holds a law degree from the University of Chile. He previously served as director of human rights at his country's ministry of foreign affairs.
The post New ambassador of Chile to the OAS presents credentials appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
