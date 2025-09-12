MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan, (TaiwanToday) – A workshop on building resilient democracies by discussing the role of media literacy in defending the information space was held Sept. 9-11 in Taipei City under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

Organized by the MOFA, Taipei-based Radio Taiwan International and Australian, Canadian, Japanese and US representative offices in Taiwan, the event was attended by around 140 academics, experts, officials and nongovernmental organization representatives from 26 countries.

The event focused on ways to enhance media literacy to counter information manipulation and external interference, the MOFA said. Discussion topics spanned election monitoring, emerging technology impact, fact-checking, private sector response strategies and social media literacy, the ministry noted. Two seminars in the event focused respectively on youth participation and international cooperation in combatting disinformation.

International guests visited RTI and the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum during the event to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's democratic development and freedom of information environment.

Since its launch in 2015 by Taiwan and the US, the GCTF has become established as a vital platform for facilitating discussion of solutions for global issues. Officials and experts from over 135 countries and territories have participated in 90-plus activities spanning disaster relief, energy security, law enforcement, public health and women's empowerment held under the GCTF.

The post Taiwan, US, Japan, Australia, Canada hold GCTF workshop appeared first on Caribbean News Global .