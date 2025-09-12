LAUNCH: 'Dura', Ciarraí Maccormac

Dura is an exhibition of new work by Ciarraí MacCormac. Her work centres on a highly attuned bearing toward the materiality of paint, engaging specifically with what she calls 'paint skins'. Ciarraí's paintings aim to challenge the perceptions of materiality, function and how painting can exist. The paint skins have a shapeshifting quality, they are always in a transitory state and never quite caught. The operations of reconfiguration and chance are at the forefront of making. Recurring themes in Ciarraí's work are: care, intervention and renewal.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ciarraí MacCormac, born in Co Antrim N. Ireland. She currently lives and works in Belfast. Ciarraí is a Fine Art graduate from Bath School of Art and Design (2014) and she was the inaugural Freelands Studio Fellow for Belfast School of Art (2023-2024). Ciarraí has been the recipient of awards; BEEP Painting Biennial (2024) Shortlisted, AIR Open (2024) Shortlisted, British Contemporary Painting Prize (2024) Long-listed.

