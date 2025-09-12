PAG Inaugurates Library on Wheels at HSS Sangam Idgah

Srinagar- The 15th edition of Alisha's Library on Wheels-a library project designed to support students preparing for competitive examinations-was inaugurated today at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sangam, Idgah Srinagar by K P Yadaw Principal Accountant General J&K .

This school bore the tragic loss of two teachers in a militant attack in 2021. The 10-seater library, fully stocked with books on UPSC, SSC, banking, state PCS, law, and other competitive examinations, seeks to empower students with knowledge, guidance, and access to opportunities.

This joint initiative is a collaborative effort of Alisha Madhuvarshi, a US-based NRI student whose book royalties fund the project, and Deputy Commandant Rakesh Nikhaj, a CISF officer have provided all the books for this library. Joining hands with them for this edition is the 161 Battalion of CRPF, Srinagar under its Community Outreach Programme, who have provided all the required furniture for the library, further strengthening the bridge between security forces and the local community by investing in education and empowerment.

Mr K P Yadav, Principal Accountant General in his address said that books illuminate the path where violence once cast a shadow.

“With this 10 starter library, we are not just offering resources-we are rekindling the dreams of young students. Education is the strongest antidote to fear and despair, and initiatives like these will help Kashmir's youth to rise, learn, and lead.” he said

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant, 161 Battalion CRPF Balihar Singh said that CRPF has always believed in winning hearts through service and outreach.“CRPF understands the value of Education and how specially in Kashmir valley education opens the door to unlimited opportunities of people” he said

Alisha, the young NRI co-founder of the initiative, spent time in virtual mode with the students, listening to their aspirations and challenges. She encouraged them to dream big and stay focused on their goals:

“Every book you open is a new door to possibility. I want each of you to believe that no dream is too big. This library is your space-make it a stepping stone to shape your future, and remember that the world is waiting to hear your voice.”