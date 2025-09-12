Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Posing As Army Officer Detained

2025-09-12 03:11:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have detained a 48-year-old woman for allegedly deceiving people by posing as an Army officer, and recovered from her defence uniforms and arms, officials said on Friday.

The police also recovered several awards, mementoes, medals and invitation cards for programmes, in which she was referred to as 'Captain'.

The Daulatabad police here detained the woman, identified as Ruchika Jain, and a case was registered against her, an official said.

