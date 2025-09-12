CBC Conducts Auditions In Leh For Empanelment Of Cultural Troupes, Artists

Leh- The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC),Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Regional Office ,J&K and Ladakh conducted an audition cum screening process for the empanelment of cultural troupes and individual artists from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The auditions were conducted at Lotsava Auditorium of Ladakh Academy of Art Culture and Languages in Leh under the Chairmanship of Santosh Kumar, Additional Director General(ADG), Press Information Bureau(PIB) and CBC ,J&K and Ladakh region. The proceedings were co-chaired by Ghulam Abass, Director,CBC,J&K and Ladakh region.

Other members in the panel of judges were Tsewang Paljor, Deputy Secretary, Department of Culture,Ladakh, Khursheed Yousuf, Head of News, Akashvani and Doordarshan Leh, Baljit Singh, Assistant Director, CBC Chandigarh, renowned theatre artist Mipham Otsal and renowned Ladakhi singer Tundup Dorjay.

The screening process witnessed an enthusiastic participation of cultural troupes and Individual artists from Leh, Kargil and Zanskar regions. The selected troupes and artists will be allotted programmes for publicity of public welfare schemes of the Government of India as part of CBC's integrated communication strategy for public outreach at the grassroots level.