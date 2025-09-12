Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Sable Resources Ltd : Has received $5 million from OR Royalties Inc in connection with the TDG Gold Corp. royalty sold by Sable to OR, as announced on April 24, 2025. The $5-million payment was made pursuant to the terms of the Sable-OR Investment Agreement, and to the recent announcement by TDG, pertaining to drill results at its Greater Shasta-Newberry project. Sable Resources Ltd shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.

