Kinaxis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:00 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc. : Announced a new partnership with Workday that will combine an AI-enabled, agentic framework across Kinaxis Maestro® and Workday Adaptive Planning. This will give customers a unified view of their operational, finance, and people data to drive faster, more confident decisions. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading $6.54 at $189.72.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment