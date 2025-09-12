VIDEO - Clifton Blake: Why Real Estate Still Anchors The Smart Portfolio

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Clifton Blake CEO KC Daya reaffirms the strength of private real estate as a foundational investment strategy in today's volatile markets. Highlighting the stability and inflation-resilient nature of real estate assets-particularly mixed-use residential rentals-Daya emphasizes the advantages of private vehicles over public market exposure. "Real estate provides a steady anchor within a portfolio," says Daya. "Our investors value the long-term focus and low volatility of private investments, allowing them to confidently build wealth without daily market noise." With proven outperformance over time, Clifton Blake continues to deliver secure, wealth-generating opportunities tailored for long-term investors.



