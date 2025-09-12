Oysterlink Analysis: Youth Employment In Leisure And Hospitality Sees Slight Dip In 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Youth employment in the U.S. leisure and hospitality industry declined slightly over the past year, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data analyzed by OysterLink, a job platform built for hospitality professionals and employers.





The number of employed workers aged 16 to 24 in leisure and hospitality fell from 5.52 million in July 2024 to 5.36 million in July 2025 , a drop of about 160,000. This makes leisure and hospitality one of the few major industries to see a decline in youth employment during this period. "Mild shifts like this signal deeper trends in how young people view hospitality jobs," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink . "Our mission at OysterLink is to make hospitality work more attractive and sustainable, both for entry-level workers and long-term careers. Employers need to understand that this generation is looking for fair pay, growth opportunities, and workplace cultures that value them." Table 1. Share of Youth Employment in Hospitality

July Total Employed Youth (16-24) Employed in Leisure & Hospitality Share of Total Youth Employment 2024 21,259,000 5,519,000 25.9% 2025 21,116,000 5,359,000 25.4%

Why the Drop in Youth Hospitality Jobs Matters

Leisure and hospitality has long been a major entry point for young workers, offering first jobs and critical experience in customer service, teamwork, and leadership. A reduction in youth participation may create hiring challenges for restaurants, hotels, and bars already facing high turnover rates.

With nearly 1 in 4 young workers historically employed in hospitality , a shrinking youth workforce could signal more pressure on employers to improve retention strategies, pay, and working conditions. For an industry built on people and service, adapting to these shifts is key to staying competitive.

