LQWD Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("" or the ""), announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,333,333 units of the Company ("") at a price of C$1.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the "").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of C$2.00 per share at any time up to 12 months following the closing date of the private placement. The shares and warrants from the Private Placement are subject to a 4 month hold period before becoming free trading.

If the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") is equal to or greater than C$2.50 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving written notice that the warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 10 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the warrant holder.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for additional Bitcoin purchases, which the Company intends to deploy on the Lightning Network to generate yield and strengthen its ongoing treasury strategy.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV. It is anticipated that existing shareholders, directors, and management will be participating in this placement. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay a finder's fee on the applicable portion of the Private Placement.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSXV under the symbol LQWD , and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF .

The Company is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.