SOL Strategies Promotes Andrew Mcdonald To Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced the promotion of Andrew McDonald from Director of Operations to Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Since joining SOL Strategies in January 2025, McDonald has demonstrated exceptional operational leadership across strategic initiatives, regulatory compliance, and institutional partnerships, consistently performing at the COO level.

"Andrew has been performing at the COO level since joining our team, demonstrating the versatility and strategic thinking essential for this role," said Leah Wald, Chief Executive Officer . "His experience across acquisitions, regulatory compliance, and capital markets positions him exceptionally well to lead our operations as we continue scaling our business."

"I'm honored to formally step into the COO role during such a pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Andrew McDonald, COO . "Our team has built an exceptional foundation in the Solana ecosystem, and I'm excited to continue driving operational excellence as we execute our growth strategy and capitalize on our dual-listing success."

McDonald brings extensive experience from his prior roles as COO and General Manager at Bitaccess Inc., a leading Bitcoin ATM software provider. During his tenure, he played a key role in the company's expansion, driving significant growth in enterprise SaaS revenue and global network development while scaling operations and team growth.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit . A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .