Assistant Professor, Information Systems and Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Shweta Singh is an Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Management at the Warwick Business School, University of Warwick. She has also been selected and appointed as a Fellow at the Warwick Institute for Global Sustainability Development (IGSD), where she strives to achieve UN's sustainability goals of reducing inequalities, advocating gender equality and promoting inclusive societies via Responsible Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, she is a Behavioral Data Science researcher at The Alan Turing Institute, London, United Kingdom. She received her Ph.D. in Information and Decision Sciences from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, United States. In addition, she holds a Masters in Computer Science and a Masters in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, USA.

Her primary research interest lies in Artificial Intelligence(AI), Sustainability, Societal Injustice, Ethical and Responsible AI and exploring value creation through Information Technology. Her AI research involves designing next generation AI, which includes mitigating AI bias, designing Explainable AI (XAI), responsible AI and fighting Societal Injustice through AI. Further, she uses IT outsourcing, sharing economy platforms and digital platforms as contexts to understand business value of IT. Her research has appeared in Information Systems Research, International Conference on Information Systems, Statistical Challenges in E-Commerce Research and Workshop on Information Systems and Economics.

Her research has won the Doctoral Dissertation Fellowship and the McNamara fellowship from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. A Responsible AI Project led by her to Protect Children Online has been Shortlisted for the Prestigious Social Impact Project of the year 2023 across entire UK. She has also been selected as the finalist for the 2023 Asian Women of Achievement in Science, 2019 British Indian Awards, Science and Technology Professional of the Year, Nominated for 2022 Warwick Awards for Personal Tutoring Excellence & 2023 Warwick Wonders Award, Shortlisted as the Top 10 individuals in the entire UK for Education & Academia, Rising Star Awards, 2022 and also Shortlisted as one of the Top 5 Women in Tech for Good Award, 2022.

To center Inclusion in her Teaching, Shweta has been selected as Top 5 individuals across the Warwick University for the Staff Social Inclusion Award 2024 and is also a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA) UK.

For her Outstanding Service to Information Systems Society (ISS), she has won the 2023 INFORMS-ISS Cluster Best Session Chair Award.

She has been selected as UN Women UK Delegate for the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations 2024. She will work with activists, advocates, experts, and governments from around the globe to drive change and create equal opportunities for women and girls. Her role involves driving change for equal opportunities for women in education.

Next, she has been invited to contribute to the UK Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) brief on Artificial Intelligence.

She is also on the Advisory Board of an Artificial Intelligence based online retail company 'Love the Sales', London, United Kingdom and an external collaborator member of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Henderson Institute.

–present Assistant Professor, Information Systems and Management, University of Warwick

ExperienceHonours

Winner Inspiring50 UK 2025