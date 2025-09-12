Japan Imposes Sanctions On 52 Russian Entities And 10 Individuals
Japan has announced new sanctions targeting 52 Russian organizations and 10 individuals, according to a statement released by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.
The sanctions list also includes three entities from Belarus. Among the Russian targets are the Artek children's camp, the Akhmat-Haji Kadyrov Foundation, and its president Aymani Kadyrova, as well as the pro-Kremlin youth organization "Movement of the First."
In addition, several major Russian defense and industrial enterprises have been sanctioned, including Ural Automotive Plant, Arzamas Machine-Building Plant, the Military-Industrial Company, Bryansk Automobile Plant, Remdizel, Lipetsk Mechanical Plant, Inkotex, TransContainer, Tula Arms Plant, Bazalt Scientific Production Association, Pribor, Iskra, and others.
As part of its broader measures, the Japanese government has also lowered the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.80 per barrel.
