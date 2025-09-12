Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armani's Legacy Transferred To Foundation Managed By His Relatives

2025-09-12 03:09:18
Giorgio Armani's fashion empire will be inherited by a foundation established by the designer himself, which will be managed by his closest associates - longtime colleague Pantaleo Dell'Orco and his nephews, Azernews reports.

