Zelensky On UK Sanctions: A Strong Blow To Russia's Shadow Fleet And Military Supply Chains

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“I thank the United Kingdom for the new sanctions package announced in Kyiv. In total, it includes 100 items. A strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and its military supply chains. The package includes 70 tankers, 27 companies – manufacturers and suppliers for the Russian military-industrial complex, including those involved in the production of Iskanders – and 3 individuals,” the head of state noted.

Zelensky stressed that it is very important that Ukraine's proposals were taken into account during the preparation of the sanctions.

“Ukraine has long stressed the need to apply pressure on Russia precisely in these areas and to deprive Moscow of all the opportunities that enable it to continue the war. We expect that our other partners will also continue to put pressure on the infrastructure of Russia's shadow fleet and Russia's financial system. Everything possible must be done to take money away from Russia's war machine. This is the only way to stop Russia and end this war,” the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 12, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet, as well as individual and legal entities.

Photo: Office of the President