Reports Of Russian Capture Of Kolodiazi Village Are False Military Spox
“At present, the information about the occupiers controlling the settlement (Kolodiazi – ed.) is not true,” he said.
According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have made repeated attempts to seize the village, but Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to repel them effectively.
“The enemy persists in its efforts to bypass the settlement (Kolodiazi – ed.) from the south and is conducting assault and infiltration operations to enter the village from the east and north,” Bielskyi noted.
He reported that, as hostilities intensified, most of the local population had been evacuated, while numerous households were destroyed by Russian strikes involving glide bombs, artillery, and FPV drones. Beyond Kolodiazi, Russian forces also attempted to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Yampil, Serednie, and Stavky during the past day.Read also: Russian army loses another 890 troops in war against Ukraine
“In the Lyman sector, the enemy has not abandoned its primary objective - to capture or bypass Lyman and subsequently break through to take control of Sloviansk,” he emphasized.
The spokesperson assured that Ukrainian Armed Forces units, while repelling assaults and eliminating enemy groups that managed to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses, are preventing Russian troops from reaching even the outskirts of Lyman or bypassing it from the north or south.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on September 11, 195 combat engagements were recorded between Ukrainian Ference Forces and Russian troops on the front lines, 60 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo: AFU General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment