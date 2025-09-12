Reports Of Russian Capture Of Kolodiazi Village Are False Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of troops, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“At present, the information about the occupiers controlling the settlement (Kolodiazi – ed.) is not true,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have made repeated attempts to seize the village, but Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to repel them effectively.

“The enemy persists in its efforts to bypass the settlement (Kolodiazi – ed.) from the south and is conducting assault and infiltration operations to enter the village from the east and north,” Bielskyi noted.

He reported that, as hostilities intensified, most of the local population had been evacuated, while numerous households were destroyed by Russian strikes involving glide bombs, artillery, and FPV drones. Beyond Kolodiazi, Russian forces also attempted to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Yampil, Serednie, and Stavky during the past day.

“In the Lyman sector, the enemy has not abandoned its primary objective - to capture or bypass Lyman and subsequently break through to take control of Sloviansk,” he emphasized.

The spokesperson assured that Ukrainian Armed Forces units, while repelling assaults and eliminating enemy groups that managed to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses, are preventing Russian troops from reaching even the outskirts of Lyman or bypassing it from the north or south.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on September 11, 195 combat engagements were recorded between Ukrainian Ference Forces and Russian troops on the front lines, 60 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.

