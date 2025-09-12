Zelensky Discusses Further Defense Support With Danish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“We discussed further support for Ukraine with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Continued defense assistance for Ukraine, Denmark's participation in the PURL initiative, joint weapons production, and support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership were among the key issues,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that the parties also discussed Russia's drone attack on Poland.

on UK sanctions: A strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and military supply chain

“The best response to aggression must be the joint strengthening of air defense and the creation of a reliable air shield over Europe. We must also increase sanctions pressure on Russia. We expect the 19th package of EU sanctions to be adopted as soon as possible,” the President stressed.

The head of state emphasized good relations with Denmark and noted that Ukraine deeply values the country's support.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with Ukraine's partners from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy in Kyiv.

Photo credit: President's Office