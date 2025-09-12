Zelensky, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Production Of Ukrainian-Designed Interceptor Drones In Britain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Telegra .

“Today, Ukraine welcomed the first official visit of the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper. I am grateful that her first trip was here to Ukraine – a truly powerful signal of support,” the President emphasized.

According to the President, the talks covered key issues including the next steps within the Coalition of the Willing framework, work on security guarantees with a focus on strengthening Ukraine's armed forces, further defense support, interceptor drone production in the UK, reinforcement of air defense, and long-range strike capabilities.

Zelensky also thanked the UK for the new sanctions package against Russia, stressing the importance of maintaining pressure to halt Moscow's war machine. He expressed appreciation for London's financial assistance, including £142 million recently allocated to help Ukraine prepare for winter.

As reported, Cooper arrived in Kyiv on September 12 for her first visit as foreign secretary, announcing £142 million in UK support for Ukraine over the coming months.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine