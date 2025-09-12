NATO Launching Eastern Sentry In Response To Russian Threat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this at a joint press conference with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, General Grynkewich and I are here to announce that NATO is launching Eastern Sentry to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank. This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from Allies including Denmark, France, the UK, Germany, and others,” Rutte said.

In addition to more traditional military capabilities, he noted, the initiative will also address specific challenges related to the use of drones.

“Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive Alliance, we are always ready to defend,” Rutte stressed.

He recalled that in the morning of September 10, when numerous Russian drones violated Polish airspace, NATO's air defense successfully ensured the defense of Alliance territory.

“Whilst this was the largest concentration of violations of NATO airspace that we have seen, what happened on Wednesday was not an isolated incident. Russia's recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency. We have seen drones violate our airspace in Romania, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Whether intentional or not, it is dangerous and unacceptable,” Rutte said.

to cooperate with Ukraine in countering drone attacks – Tus

He added that NATO allies discussed the situation at a North Atlantic Council meeting in response to Poland's request for consultations under Article 4.

“This is why we have our forward land forces deployed in eight countries, with contributions from every ally supporting these contingents, and plans in place to scale up our presence if and when required. We have air defenses – ground, sea, and air-based systems – here too, with contributions from allies across Europe and North America working together every day, to ensure that we are prepared and ready to defend every inch of allied territory,” he emphasized.

Earlier this year, NATO also launched Operation Baltic Sentry to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.