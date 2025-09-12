German MP In Kyiv: Mapping Ukraine's Military Needs Firsthand
“My goal is not only to show solidarity but above all to draw the right conclusions from Ukraine's determination, strong will, and military-technical capabilities. Clearly, we need to know precisely which systems Ukraine needs to defend itself more effectively against Russia's aggression and to strike key military targets inside Russia. Then I can take this knowledge back to Germany and make the case both publicly and to the government,” Kiesewetter told.
The former Bundeswehr officer noted that his visits to Ukraine always focus on specific security issues. He meets with units operating Patriot systems, visits defense companies, and holds talks with politicians and analysts on military, security, and foreign policy matters, though he did not disclose the full program of his current trip.
In addition to official meetings with politicians and fellow lawmakers in defense, foreign affairs, and energy, Kiesewetter also engages with civil society organizations, lawyers, human rights defenders, Ukrainian commanders, soldiers, and ordinary citizens.Read also: Germany transfers two complete Patriot systems, first launchers are in Ukraine - Pistoriu
As reported, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kiesewetter has visited Ukraine nine times, including trips to Kyiv, its surrounding region, Odesa, and other parts of the country.
