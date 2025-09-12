Sikorski On Drone Attacks: Blaming Ukraine Means Echoing Kremlin Propaganda

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This intrusion into Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is a moment of truth, because these drones entered our airspace not only from Ukraine but also from Belarus. The air engagement lasted seven hours. This was not a coincidence, and anyone who claims it was a Ukrainian provocation is either the author of, or complicit in, Russian propaganda,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski emphasized the need to be very careful to avoid repeating disinformation or spreading fake news.

“We are confident these were Russian drones and that this was a Russian operation,” the Polish foreign minister reiterated.

He added that diplomatic relations with Russia will be maintained but reminded of restrictions on Russian diplomats and the principle of maintaining a proportional number of diplomats.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on a visit on September 12.