Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sikorski On Drone Attacks: Blaming Ukraine Means Echoing Kremlin Propaganda

Sikorski On Drone Attacks: Blaming Ukraine Means Echoing Kremlin Propaganda


2025-09-12 03:08:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This intrusion into Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is a moment of truth, because these drones entered our airspace not only from Ukraine but also from Belarus. The air engagement lasted seven hours. This was not a coincidence, and anyone who claims it was a Ukrainian provocation is either the author of, or complicit in, Russian propaganda,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski emphasized the need to be very careful to avoid repeating disinformation or spreading fake news.

“We are confident these were Russian drones and that this was a Russian operation,” the Polish foreign minister reiterated.

He added that diplomatic relations with Russia will be maintained but reminded of restrictions on Russian diplomats and the principle of maintaining a proportional number of diplomats.

Read also: Poland to cooperate with Ukraine in countering drone attacks – Tus

As Ukrinform previously reported, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on a visit on September 12.

MENAFN12092025000193011044ID1110055079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search