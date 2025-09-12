Europe Must Start Planning Troop Deployment In Ukraine After Ceasefire, Says German Politician

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This view was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by Bundestag member and retired Bundeswehr colonel Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the foreign affairs committee.

“In public discussions about troops, which would actually serve as security guarantees, it's important to clearly distinguish whether we are talking about forces to enforce a ceasefire or forces to ensure a lasting peace. The size and tasks of such troops would differ. Both scenarios are currently entirely unrealistic. Nevertheless, it is important to start concrete planning behind the scenes, without public noise about troop deployment and contributions from European countries,” the politician said.

Kiesewetter recalled that the Coalition of the Willing had already met during the previous German government to discuss specific contributions to security guarantees, the mandate format, and the necessary involvement of the United States. He noted that U.S. contributions, particularly strategic capabilities such as satellite intelligence, remain important for Europe but can no longer be taken for granted in the current situation.

In any case, Kiesewetter believes it is crucial that Europeans deploy their own troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

“Europe cannot shift this responsibility to other regions of the world, because its future is at stake. For this reason, planning and scenarios need to be prepared in advance, preferably without hysterical, undifferentiated, or politicized public debates in Germany... Germany should and can participate, as the strongest economy in Europe,” the Bundestag member stated.

He suggested that the German parliament could support a government decision to send Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine after a ceasefire, provided the plan is properly communicated.

“I consider this realistic if such a decision... is strategically prepared and communicated. It is the Chancellor's task to build a majority for strategically important decisions and convince the parliamentary majority,” said Kiesewetter, who is a member of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The politician also noted that it would be easier for the Chancellor to pursue this if he does not categorically reject the possibility now, avoiding the need for a“U-turn” later.

Previously, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, like his predecessor Olaf Scholz, had rejected the idea of sending German soldiers to Ukraine in any capacity. Instead, Germany has focused on financing security guarantees, including strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces.