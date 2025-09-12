PM Svyrydenko Discusses Weapons Production, Sanctions Against Russia With UK Foreign Secretary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Svyrydenko on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

“I am pleased to welcome the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Kyiv on her first overseas visit. This is a strong signal of support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom - our strategic partner,” Svyrydenko said.

The leaders discussed enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities and applying greater economic pressure on Russia.

“We agreed that it is necessary to continue reinforcing and coordinating tough, effective sanctions,” Svyrydenko added. She emphasized that sanctions should target the sources fueling Russia's military machine and those helping the aggressor circumvent restrictions.

The officials also discussed cooperation in defense production, including the creation of joint ventures, as well as broader bilateral cooperation under the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to Cooper and her husband, Mr. Balls, for their kindness in providing shelter to a Ukrainian family forced to flee the war.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv on September 12 and announced £142 million in aid to support Ukraine through the winter and into next year.

Photo: Telegram/Yuliia Svyrydenko