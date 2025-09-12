Mastung Operation: Security Forces Kill Four Militants, Recover Arms And Explosives
Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Mastung district on September 12, killing four militants and recovering arms and explosives, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The statement said the operation was launched following credible information about the presence of militants in the area. Security forces effectively targeted their hideout, leading to an intense exchange of fire in which four militants were killed.
ISPR added that weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were seized from the possession of the slain militants, who had been involved in multiple subversive activities in the region.
Following the operation, a search and sanitization process was launched to clear the area.
The ISPR reiterated that terrorism in Pakistan, backed by external elements, would be eradicated and that all militants would be brought to justice.
